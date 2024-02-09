Trio Face Drug and Weapons Charges After Traffic Stop

(Kenosha, WI) Three men are facing drugs and weapons charges after being arrested last week. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that it started with a traffic stop after a vehicle was observed doing 90 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone-near the 32-hundred block of Sheridan Road. The driver parked the car in an effort to elude authorities. They were spotted and the officer made contact. The suspects are identified as James Bey, Dwayne Hooker, and Hunter Moore. The are said to have been uncooperative with the deputy. Once the inside of the vehicle was searched they found a firearm reported stolen from an Illinois law enforcement agency. They’re charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, and numerous other warrants.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-9-24)