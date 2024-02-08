Twin Lakes Woman Denied Pre-Trial Release in Lake County, After Incident Involving Waukegan Police

(Waukegan, IL) A woman accused of striking a Waukegan Police officer with a vehicle, is out of the hospital, and is now behind bars. April Reins is accused of being under the influence of multiple drugs during the January 27th incident that took place in a parking lot near Grand and Green Bay Roads. During a hearing this week, the 27-year-old Kenosha County woman was ordered held on pre-trial detention. She faces multiple counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, along with DUI and traffic related charges. Reins is next due in court on the 29th

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-8-24)