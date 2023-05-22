Update: Two Charged In Connection With Shooting of 3 Year Old Girl; Details Released

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have been filed against the Kenosha man whose young sister was shot in their home.

When authorities arrived at the home on May 12th near 51st street and 19th Avenue they found the three year old shot in the thigh.

The wound was reportedly bleeding and wrapped with a towel. 18 year old Christian Koleske and another person allegedly failed to call authorities-most likely because the man feared going back to jail.

The criminal complaint states that Koleske called relatives after the girl was shot.

It was the relatives who called 911.

Koleske maintained that the bullet that injured the girl came from outside the home despite evidence contrary to that claim at the scene.

However the gun used in the shooting is missing.

The girl is expected to survive. Koleske is charged with reckless injury, child neglect among other charges.

He’s in jail on a 25 hundred dollars bond.