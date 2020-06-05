Two Charged in May Shooting Incident

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Charges were filed against two men this week in a shooting incident that left a woman injured.

22 year old Delwin Hodge and 26 year old Bernard Hodges both face several felonies in relation to the shooting that happened in the early morning hours of May 27th.

Police responded to a supermarket in the 19-hundred block of 52nd street after learning that a woman went to the hospital with bullet wounds.

Police reports say that officers found 44 cartridge casings consistent with an AK style pistol on the scene.

Surveillance video apparently shows several shooters that night. The shooting was one of four unrelated incidents that happened the night of May 26th and the early hours of May 27th, leaving one other person injured. The other shootings remain under investigation.