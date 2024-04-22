Two More Announce Candidacy For WI Assembly 65th District Seat

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Two candidates for Wisconsin Assembly District 65 officially tossed their hats in the ring over the weekend.

Former Kenosha Police Officer Brian Gonzalez and former Kenosha Unified School Board member and local activist Kyle Flood both made announcements for the seat left vacant by the retirement of State Rep. Tod Ohnstad.

Local businessman Ben DeSmidt had previously announced his candidacy for the seat.

The Assembly Seat is on the November ballot for a two year term.