Watch: Kenosha County Board Debates Land Use For Solar Farms

Source: YouTube

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board approved a resolution this week that asks both the state government and business developers to consider ways to include solar panels in their developments.

The resolution calls for the identification of “sustainable strategies that maintain the natural…environment of Wisconsin.”

The resolution is in response to a multi-acre solar farm in the Village of Paris.

Supervisor Brian Bashaw says that while solar panel installations are needed, he thinks open land could have a better use.

Supervisor Laura Belsky said that the resolution doesn’t accomplish anything.

The county board narrowly approved the resolution on a 11-10 vote.