Watch: KUSD Board Votes to Keep Adams as President; Committee To Consider Closing More Schools

Source: YouTube

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified continues to contend with the pending implication of declining enrollment in the district.

After announcing the closure of Wilson Elementary earlier this year, KUSD Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Weiss said Tuesday that further retraction is inevitable.

He announced that a committee would be formed to address the issue.

Dr. Weiss says that the enrollment crisis has been snowballing for about a decade.

KUSD’s enrollment peaked in 2012 and has dipped down from there.

While closures of mainline schools are on horizon, the school board approved renewal agreements with KTEC and the Kenosha e-school.

KTEC is a charter school while the e-school will now function as a normal school within the district.