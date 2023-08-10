Waukegan Man Arrested After Fleeing Kenosha County Police Twice

(Pleasant Prairie, WI) A Lake County man is facing charges from a pair of incidents in Kenosha County. Deshontae Bell of Waukegan is accused of leading Pleasant Prairie police on a high speed chase back on July 31st, as he fled an attempted traffic stop. Bell was able to escape, only to catch the ire of Pleasant Prairie Police again on Tuesday night. Though he allegedly attempted to escape again, the 19-year-old was eventually taken into custody. He faces counts of first and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle to flee and making a threat to a law enforcement officer. Bond was set at 25-thousand-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-10-23)