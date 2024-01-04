Waukegan Police Officer Charged, and On Leave After “In Custody” Suspect Incident

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan Police officer is on administrative leave, and is facing charges, after his alleged actions to an in custody suspect. Authorities say Officer Richard Tabisz reportedly yanked the handcuffed man to the ground back on December 14th, causing the subject to hit his head and suffer a minor injury. An investigation, which included footage from the officer’s body cam, led to charges that include two counts of official misconduct and two counts of battery. The subject in the case was treated, and charged with domestic battery and violating an order of protection…though he has not been identified.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-4-24)