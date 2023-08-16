Waukegan Shooting Leaves 16-Year-Old Injured

(Waukegan, IL) A teen was injured after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say the incident took place around 1 o’clock on Tuesday morning in the 6-hundred block of May Street. The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to Advocate Condell in Libertyville and he is expected to survive. Authorities say multiple shots were fired and several shell casings were recovered at the scene…but no arrests have been made at this point. A home was also struck by gunfire, but no one was injured, and the residents were said to be uncooperative with the investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-16-23)