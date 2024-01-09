Winter Storm Leads to School Closures Across Kenosha County

(Kenosha, WI) A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the Kenosha area until 3 AM tomorrow. The winter weather system moved in overnight and is expected to pick up in intensity throughout the day. However warmer temperatures might give a bit of reprieve for people who live lakeside. The anticipated snow led many Kenosha County Schools to cancel classes for the day including KUSD. West of the I Central and Wilmot High Schools have canceled classes. St Joseph Catholic Academy says they canceled class to ensure the safety of students commuting to the school from surrounding counties where the snow is predicted to be much heavier. Shoreland Lutheran High School is also closed. You may want to check before sending your student to school to make sure class is still on.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-9-24)