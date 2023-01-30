Winter Weather Leads to Friday Traffic Woes

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP; AP)–A snow event Friday caused a major traffic incident in Kenosha County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that two people were injured when wintry weather created whiteout conditions around 1:30 PM.

The reduced visibility caused a pileup of several vehicles in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Highway ML, just north of the Illinois border.

The highway was back open by 5 PM but by that time backups stretched for several miles into Lake County.

Elsewhere dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in south central Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours.