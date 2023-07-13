Winthrop Harbor Man Jailed in Kenosha for Double Waukegan Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) One person is in custody following a double homicide in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 24-hundred block of Washington Street just after 5 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Serenity Childs of North Chicago and 18-year-old Briana Ware Hall of Waukegan deceased. An investigation eventually led them to a Kenosha residence where they took 18-year-old Jonathan Stinnette into custody. Officials say the Winthrop Harbor man was in a relationship with one of the victims, and that the shooting was domestic in nature. Stinnette is facing four counts of First-Degree Murder, and is being held in the Kenosha County Jail pending extradition to Lake County.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-13-23)