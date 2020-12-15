Wisconsin Man Charged With Killing Kenosha Father

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Mequon man will be charged with homicide in the death of a Kenosha father. 40 year old Zachariah Anderson has been in jail since May for allegedly stalking 39 year old Rosalio Gutierrez who was dating Anderson’s former girlfriend.

Recently DNA samples from blood reportedly discovered in Anderson’s van matched that of Gutierrez and other evidence was recovered from a burn pit on Anderson’s property. Gutierrez went missing from his Kenosha apartment in May, leaving signs of a struggle behind.

He hasn’t been found.

Anderson is being held on 35-thousand dollars on the stalking charges and is due in court on those charges next month.