Wisconsin Senate approves tax cut, Assembly to follow

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate has voted along party lines to pass a Republican-authored $250 million income tax cut.

The Senate voted Thursday morning on the plan. It’s up for a vote later in the day in the Assembly. Approval there would send it to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. He has not said whether he’ll sign it.

Evers has been pushing lawmakers to spend $250 million on schools, but they’ve refused to take up his proposal.

The Assembly is also voting on a farm aid package and other proposals as it meets for the final time this session.