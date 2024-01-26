K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins
11:00am - 2:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report On-Demand 1/26/24
January 26, 2024 9:34AM CST
Share
Credit: Getty Images
Listen here
K-Town Report
Update: Arrests Made in Fatal Pleasant Prairie Shooting; Suspects Identified
2 hours ago
Kenosha Police Officer Struck By Vehicle On Sheridan Road
3 hours ago
Gas Prices Relatively Unchanged Heading Into Weekend
9 hours ago
You Might Also Like
K-Town Report
Milwaukee Woman Accused of Stealing Thousands of Dollars From Kenosha Restaurant
Lake County News
One Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crash
Lake County News
Victim ID'ed, Search Warrants Served in Zion Murder Case