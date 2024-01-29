K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
The Ramsey Show
6:00pm - 9:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report On-Demand 1/29/24
January 29, 2024 7:11AM CST
Share
Credit Getty Images
Listen here
K-Town Report
Long Time State Senator Named as Milwaukee County Judge
14 hours ago
Attempted Kidnapping in Grayslake Could Be Related To Earlier Round Lake Incident
14 hours ago
“Slender Man” Stabbing Suspect Asks For Release
14 hours ago
You Might Also Like
K-Town Report
Milwaukee Woman Accused of Stealing Thousands of Dollars From Kenosha Restaurant
Lake County News
Additional Charges Added Against Man Accused of Dumping Murdered Woman in Lake County
Lake County News
One Dead In Multi-Vehicle Crash