K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
Happenings Q & A w/Frank & Kim Carmichael
9:00am - 11:00am
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 2/29/24
February 29, 2024 6:39AM CST
Share
Credit Getty Images
K-Town Report
Fatal Car Versus Pedestrian Crash Being Investigated in Southwest Lake County
4 hours ago
Popular Somers Supper Club to Get New Owners
4 hours ago
Zion Man Charged in Connection With Kenosha Police Chase
4 hours ago
You Might Also Like
Lake County News
Investigation in Waukegan, After Young Boy's "Accidental" Hanging
K-Town Report
Woman Wanted in Kenosha County for Reportedly Stealing Money, Credit Card From Elderly Man
Lake County News
Lake County Woman Charged in Human Trafficking Case