K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
Happenings Q & A w/Frank & Kim Carmichael
12:00pm - 2:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 5/22/23
May 22, 2023 8:46AM CDT
Share
Credit Getty Images
Listen here
K-Town Report
Man Killed, Teen Injured in “Targeted” North Chicago Shooting
4 hours ago
One Dead After Allegedly Fleeing From; Firing Gun At Racine Police
4 hours ago
Update: Two Charged In Connection With Shooting of 3 Year Old Girl; Details Released
6 hours ago
You Might Also Like
K-Town Report
Kenosha Couple Arrested For Alleged Child Neglect
K-Town Report
Two People Arrested After High Speed Chase
Featured
Update: More Information Released on Shooting That Left Waukegan H.S. Coach Dead