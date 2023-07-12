K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
LennyLand
8:00am - 12:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP Mornings w/Pete Podcast-Weekend Fun w/Meredith & Visit Kenosha
July 12, 2023 9:16AM CDT
Share
Credit: Visit Kenosha
Listen here
K-Town Report
Kenosha Police Tuesday Shooting That Left Person Injured On City’s Northside
6 hours ago
Kenosha’s Latest Effort to Tackle Absentee Landlord Problem Deferred to August Meeting
6 hours ago
Wisconsin school district can’t restrict bathrooms for transgender student, federal judge says
6 hours ago
You Might Also Like
Lake County News
Man Shot and Injured in Waukegan, Police Say Neither is Cooperating
Lake County News
Waukegan Man Gets 22 Years in Murder Over Video Gaming System
K-Town Report
Family Announces Sale of Longtime Kenosha Business