WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/24/19

Vander Tuuk 1-24-19

(Waukegan, IL) The widow of a former Fox Lake Police officer is expected to go to trial in July. Melodie Gliniewicz is facing charges for allegedly helping her husband, Joe Gliniewicz, embezzle money from the Fox Lake Explorers program. The former Police Lieutenant staged his September 2015 suicide to look like he was killed in the line of duty, and investigators believe it was to try and cover up those thefts. Before trial however, the status of email and text communication between husband and wife must be sorted out. Prosecutors want to use those messages as evidence, while the defense says that communication is protected by marital privilege. A hearing on that matter has been set for February 21st.

Marine Recruiter Charged

Vander Tuuk 1-24-19

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced charges against a recruiter for the U.S. Marines. Alexander Louis of North Chicago is facing charges of Criminal Sexual Assault, for reportedly engaging in a sexual act with a juvenile female that was working to enlist in the Marines. The incident reportedly took place earlier this month at the victim’s Lake Villa Township residence while her parents weren’t at home. Sheriff’s officials say Louis had been working at the Waukegan recruiting center since 2016. The 27-year-old is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 50-thousand-dollar bond.

Judge: LC Woman charged with sneaking onto flight doing well

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 1-24-19

CHICAGO (AP) A Chicago judge says she’s happy to hear that a Lake County woman dubbed the “serial stowaway” is doing well at the facility where she’s being housed while awaiting trial. Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas made the comments during a status hearing for Marilyn Hartman. While awaiting trial on felony trespass and burglary charges, Hartman must wear a GPS tracker and must stay away from airports, train stations and bus stations. The Grayslake woman has sneaked onto planes a half-dozen times and has been caught inside and near airports dozens more. She was arrested last year after sneaking onto a flight from Chicago to London without a ticket.

Illinois offers $100 million in loans to federal workers

Associated Press 1-24-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois officials are offering $100 million in low-interest or interest-free loans to federal workers going without paychecks during the current government shutdown. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Treasurer Michael Frerichs say the treasury’s linked-deposit program would put money in local banks that agree to offer the loans. Pritzker says he is also exploring paying unemployment benefits to thousands of workers who have to report to work despite not receiving a paycheck.

Illinois ends participation in multi-state voter database

Associated Press 1-24-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois State Board of Elections has voted to end the state’s participation in a multistate voter registration system. Board spokesman Matt Dietrich said that the board voted 8-0 to withdraw from the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program. Critics have said the program is inaccurate and vulnerable to hackers. The database is run through the Kansas secretary of state’s office and checks if voters are illegally registered in multiple states. Former Gov. Bruce Rauner last year vetoed a bill that would have ended the state’s participation in the program. He argued leaving would hinder Illinois’ ability to cross-reference voter information from various states.

Illinois joins states committed to carbon-emission reduction

Associated Press 1-24-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered that Illinois join a group of U.S. states committed to following the Paris Climate Agreement on reducing carbon emissions. The Democrat signed an executive order Wednesday to make Illinois the 18th member of the U.S. Climate Alliance. It means Illinois will abide by the Paris agreement that aims at reducing greenhouse-gas emissions by up to 28 percent by 2025. Former President Barack Obama signed the U.S. onto the Paris accord in 2016 but President Donald Trump withdrew months later. Pritzker’s order also directs the Illinois EPA to monitor the Trump administration’s environmental proposals and look for ways to “protect Illinoisans from environmental harm.”