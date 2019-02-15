WLIP Voice of Lake County 2/15/19

Not Guilty Plea in Round Lake Area Murder

Vander Tuuk 2-15-19

(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake area man has denied his role in the death of his wife late last year. James Ruman is facing first degree murder charges in the strangulation killing of Despina Ruman. Prosecutors allege that Ruman and his wife got into an argument over alleged infidelity in the marriage, and that the 53-year-old suspect assaulted her as a result of that argument. Authorities also allege that James Ruman waited over 24 hours to call police after the attack that took place at some point between December 28th and the 31st. If convicted at a late June trial, Ruman could face up to 60-years in prison.

Lake Forest Asst. Athletic Director Charged with Theft

Vander Tuuk 2-15-19

(Lake Forest, IL) The Assistant Athletic Director at the Lake Forest High School has been charged with stealing money from a school fund. Police say Christopher Morehead took over 22-hundred-dollars from the school’s intramural sports fund. The money was discovered missing after an investigation prompted by other school officials. Morehead, a Vernon Hills resident, now faces a charge of theft. The 56-year-old is currently free on a 20-thousand-dollar bond, and is considered on administrative leave from the High School. He is due back in court next month.

Waukegan Firefighter Injured in Blaze

Vander Tuuk 2-15-19

(Waukegan, IL) One Waukegan firefighter was injured, while fighting a blaze earlier this week. Personnel were called around 3:30 on Wednesday morning to a two story home in the 1-thousand block of Oak Crest Street. No one was around at the time of the blaze, but one firefighter suffered minor injuries when a piece of plaster fell on him inside the home. The cause of the blaze is still being looked into, but officials estimate the damage at around 150-thousand-dollars.

Heater Sets Fire to Garage, Torches Three Cars, Injures One

Vander Tuuk 2-15-19

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A Round Lake Beach man escaped with only minor injuries, after his garage caught fire with him inside. Fire officials say the man was working on a vehicle in the garage on Thursday morning around 10 o’clock, when he refueled a heater…which then sparked and caught fire. The man was able to escape with only minor injuries, but the blaze damaged two cars inside the garage, the garage itself, and a vehicle outside of it. Damage estimates have been put around 170-thousand-dollars.

House sends $15 minimum wage to Gov. Pritzker

Associated Press 2-15-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A $15-an-hour minimum wage is headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker after the Illinois House approved the six-year plan. Thursday’s 69-41 vote in the House almost guarantees it will become law. Pritzker has pledged to sign it before Wednesday, when he unveils his first annual budget plan. He stood on the House floor during the roll call with the bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Will Guzzardi. The measure would increase the state’s $8.25 minimum wage to $9.25 on Jan. 1 and $10 on July 1, 2020. It then would increase $1 each Jan. 1 until 2025. Republicans complained the increase is too steep and happens too fast. They say businesses will raise prices and cut jobs or even close. Business groups wanted a tiered minimum wage with lower base levels in parts of the state with lower costs of living.