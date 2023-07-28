Woman Threatening Harm To Herself & Others w/a Gun Is Shot By Kenosha Police Officer

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An apparently suicidal woman was shot by police after allegedly threatened at least one other person with a gun.

According to police reports police were called to a home near 70th Street and 27th Avenue around 12:45 PM Thursday.

A 911 caller said that a woman had struck her child with a firearm and was in the driveway of the home threatening to kill herself.

After efforts to talk to the woman failed-including instances of the woman reportedly telling the cops she would force them to shoot her-the woman “acted in a manner that showed intent to use her firearm on another person.”

A Kenosha officer with nine years experience fired one round striking the woman.

She was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

She was listed in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of the investigation.