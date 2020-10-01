Worker Injured in Green Bay Road Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A construction worker was injured in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened near Green Bay Road and Braun Road.

According to Mt Pleasant Police, a vehicle went around a roadblock in the form of a large Public Works truck and then crossed into the closed lane of traffic.

The vehicle then hit the worker who was operating a concrete saw. The worker sustained serious injuries and had to be taken to Froedtert in Milwaukee. The injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The driver was treated for minor injuries. There’s no word on any charges in the case.