Zion Police Announce Two Arrests Over Unrelated Gun Incidents

(Zion, IL) A Zion man is facing charges after an incident involving a gun earlier this week. Police say they were called on Monday afternoon on reports of a man seen on a doorbell camera in a ski mask. Police arrived to find a man sitting in a vehicle with the mask still on…then found a gun in his possession. Michael Hill reportedly told officers he was at the home to collect money he believed he was owed…officials also say he leveled threats in the process. The 25-year-old was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and jailed on a 150-thousand-dollar bond.

A Chicago man was arrested in Zion, after reportedly possessing an illegal weapon. Lewis Brooks was pulled over earlier this week for a traffic violation, and reportedly attempted to walk away from officers. During a subsequent investigation, a loaded handgun was found. Brooks is a convicted felon, and was charged with illegal possession of a weapon by a felon. The 21-year-old was jailed on a 250-thousand-dollar bond.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-20-23)