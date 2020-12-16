Zion Police Investigating Double Homicide

ZION, IL (WLIP)–Police in Zion are investigating a double homicide, that also left a 3rd person injured. Police say the incident took place last night in the 28-hundred block of Galilee Avenue after a shots fired call. Deceased in the incident are a 16-year-old and 27-year-old male.

The third victim, a 28-year-old male is hospitalized in critical condition. No identities have been released and no arrests have been announced.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force has been called in to assist in the investigation