Zion Shooting Leaves One Person Injured

(Zion, IL) A shooting in Zion left one person hurt. Police say the incident took place Wednesday night at an apartment building in the 23-hundred block of 20th Street. A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg and hospitalized. Several firearms were recovered at the scene, but authorities say they received little cooperation from people at the scene. Officials believe this shooting was related to a recent spate of gun violence that has hampered the city since the start of the month. The situation remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-18-22)