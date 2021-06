Tim Vander Tuuk. WLIP News (6-30-21)

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced the arrest of a wanted woman. Winter Wright was picked up on June 24th and hit with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Details surrounding the incident that led to the 20-year-old’s arrest have not been released. Wright is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 250-thousand-dollars bond. She is due in court on July 14th.