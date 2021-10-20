12-Year-Old Punched In Unprovoked Attack In Western Lake County

(Lake Barrington, IL) A young boy was battered on his way to school in what officials have called an unprovoked attack. The 12-year-old was walking to his bus stop Tuesday morning in Cuba Township, just east of the McHenry County border, when he was approached by a male, who struck him in the face, and fled into a nearby wooded area. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his late 20’s, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black athletic shoes. The victim did not suffer any serious injuries. The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-20-21)