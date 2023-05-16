21 year old Man Injured When Verbal Fight Leads to Shots Being Fired

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say a 21 year old man was injured by gunfire.

It happened Monday just before noon near 58th Avenue and 56th street.

Police say that a verbal altercation turned violent leading to the person being shot.

The person’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

It’s not clear what started the argument and no one is in custody.

Police do not believe the shooting to be a random act of violence.

The investigation into the incident is on-going.