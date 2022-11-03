Watch: Kenosha County Board Discusses and Approves 2023 Budget

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board finalized the 2023 budget with a few changes last night.

At a three hour meeting that stretched late into the evening, the board added a project manager back into the budget-to be paid for with highway aid.

A discussion ensued over funding for the board’s corporation counsel.

Corporation counsel Joe Cardamone told the board that added funding, and the rollover of any leftover money to the next budget was for a particular aim-studying a potential casino project and a new ethics ordinance.

The final budget passed 17-6.

In a statement released Thursday morning Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said “I appreciate the County Board’s support… on a budget that moves Kenosha County forward…We still have some work to do on the bonding measure, and I look forward to productive conversations to remedy this situation in the coming days.”

The first bonding measure for road capital improvements failed to receive a three-fourths majority needed to pass.

The meeting was then adjourned.

