40 State Parks, Forests, and Recreational areas Closed until Further Notice

Governor Tony Evers has closed 40 State Parks, Forests, and Recreational areas until further notice. Locally, that means that Richard Bong State Recreational Area is shuttered because of what’s being called unprecedented crowds, litter, and vandalism. Evers’ office says the closure is also happening out of an abundance of caution to protect public health and safety and to help flatten the curve. The closures took effect at the end of the day Thursday. State officials say that despite all preventative measures put in place so at the state parks, the situation reached a point where public safety from the virus spread took precedence over the ability to use the areas for recreation allowable under the “Safer at Home” order.