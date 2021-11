KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–After the proceedings concluded yesterday local activists held a “justice” rally for the men shot by Rittenhouse-Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Hubers, and Gaige Grosskreutz.

Justin Blake, the uncle of the man who was shot by Kenosha police leading to the riots, led the rally.

He says the family is hopeful his nephew-Jacob Blake-will be able to walk again by next summer.