AFL-CIO Names Labor Persons of the Year

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha AFL-CIO has announced two winners of Labor Persons of the Year.

Paula Gallo the former treasurer of several local unions will share the honor with Kendra Koeppen-Mulwana who is the Executive Director of the Kenosha Education Association.

The two will be recognized at Monday’s Laborfest which will be held at the St Therese Festival Grounds from 11 AM until 5 PM.

The event will also include music from Betsy Ade and Well Known-Strangers.

The Labor Persons of the Year will be honored in a ceremony that is scheduled for approximately 12:30.