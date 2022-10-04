Airport Lease Agreement Receives Scrutiny; Ultimately Approved

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A lease agreement with the Kenosha Airport and a tenant was the subject of some discussion at last night’s Kenosha Common Council meeting.

Sunshine Aviation will be taking over from another longtime tenant at the airport after the business was sold.

However with rumors about airport expansion circulating, city officials clarified that this agreement was not related to larger aircraft landing there.

Patrick Peterson with the company told the council that despite the new ownership it will be business as usual.

Peterson says that he’s aware of the brewing controversy about 737 airplanes potentially using the airport.

He said that he wouldn’t take sides in that debate but that his company would stick with what they could support.

The lease agreement was approved on a unanimous vote.