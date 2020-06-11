Ald. Juliana Resigns From Common Council

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha 7th District Alderman Patrick Juliana is resigning because he’s moving out of the city. Juliana submitted his resignation letter Wednesday effective July 1st.

After that date the Common Council will declare that seat vacant and then decide to either appoint a replacement or have a special election. In recent vacancies in the Second and Eighth Districts, a replacement was approved by the council from a list of applicants.

The new alderperson would serve out the rest of Juliana’s current term which just began last month.