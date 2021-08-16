Ald. Kennedy Calls For Reviving Kenosha’s Mask Mandate

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council could start the process tonight towards reviving the city’s mask mandate.

The measure’s principal sponsor is 10th District Alderman Anthony Kennedy. Kennedy made a similar plea at the last council meeting, calling for a countywide mandate that would put Kenosha and its neighbors under the same regulations.

However this measure would only apply to the city and reportedly wouldn’t sunset until next March.

The council could vote to send the measure to the committee level where it would need to pass to be considered for final passage again by the common council.

That means approval of the mask mandate may not happen until September at the earliest.