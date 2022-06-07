Alderpersons; Citizens Vent About Uptown Troubles

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Troubles in Kenosha’s Uptown Neighborhood were a hot topic at last night’s Kenosha Common Council meeting. Several citizens during public comments expressed concerns about public drinking and intoxication.

12 district Alderperson Ruth Dyson also called for an end to leaving free food outside for those who congregate along 22nd Avenue.

The Uptown was one of the hardest areas hit during the 2020 riots, with several buildings destroyed or subsequently demolished.

Dyson says that the current situation may negatively affect the economic recovery of the neighborhood.

Dyson says that any food distribution should be done with a drive-through system to avoid the mess and need for clean-up by city workers.