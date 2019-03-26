Alleged Bike Trail Assailant Wants to Withdraw Guilty Plea

KENOSHA, WI–The man who pleaded guilty to assaulting two women on the Kenosha County Bike Trail now wants to withdraw his plea.

32 year old Reginaldo Etienne made the motion in court yesterday. He was to be sentenced to as many as 80 years in prison.

Instead Etienne will get a new attorney and may make the decision to go to trial. He would have to prove that he in some way was misled in the plea process, something that prosecutors dispute.

Etienne allegedly assaulted two women near the 9100 block of the bike trail in March and May last year. DNA evidence from one of the attacks led investigators to Etienne.

He’s due back in court next month.