Another Fire Leaves Home Damaged

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—A third fire in recent weeks happened Tuesday night in Kenosha. This time the flames damaged a home near the 64-hundred block of 26th Avenue in the city’s Uptown neighborhood.

A fire was kindled in the home’s fireplace around 5:30 PM, which apparently weakened the chimney. The fire spread to the outside of the home. Eight people were inside at the time all got out safely and were able to still occupy the home once the flames were out. Damage is estimated at around 5-thousand dollars.

Two other fires were reported in Kenosha since Jan 13th-one which may have started from the improper use of an extension cord and the other by apparently careless smoking by a resident.