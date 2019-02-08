Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Who's winning the political war? Nancy Pelosi Donald Trump View Results Loading ... You have two choices for dinner. Pick one: Tacos Pizza View Results Loading ... Name a song that best describes Congress: Welcome to the Jungle The theme from Benny Hill Free For All by Ted Nugent Highway to Hell The Merry Go 'Round Broke Down My Way Send in the Clowns Stop Draggin' My Heart Around Welcome to My Nightmare Let the Bodies Hit the Floor Eve of Destruction You Can't Always Get What You Want Immigrant Song They're Coming To Take Me Away Ha Ha View Results Loading ... Whose political departure makes you the happiest? Ryan Rahm Walker Rauner View Results Loading ... How many days do you listen to Lenny? 5 4 3 2 1 NEVER! View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT Milwaukee District attorney begins review of fatal police shooting UW regents OK graduate tuition increases at 8 schools WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 2/8/19 WLIP K-Town Rewind 2/8/19 WLIP Voice of Lake County 2/8/19 Teen Saved From Icy Water