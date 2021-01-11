Antioch Fatal Crash

(Antioch, IL) A weekend rollover crash in the Antioch area left one person dead. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say a Chevy Blazer was struck by a Lexus, while attempting a U-turn near Routes 173 and 45 on Saturday evening.

A passenger in the Chevy, a 57-year-old Mundelein man, was ejected from the vehicle…and later pronounced dead. The driver of that car, also a Mundelein man, suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the Lexus (a Buffalo Grove man) was unhurt.

The crash remains under investigation.