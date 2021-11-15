Antioch Man Faces Charges After Crashing Into Business

(Antioch, IL) A man is facing charges, after driving his vehicle into an Antioch business. Police were called to the Rivalry Alehouse just before midnight Friday. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had driven into the business, after originally crashing into a light pole along Route 83. No one inside the restaurant was injured, nor was the driver of the vehicle…who was identified as Nicolas Placko of Antioch. The 39-year-old was slapped with a DUI charge. The restaurant did not release a monetary damage estimate, but was able to stay open over the weekend for business as usual.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-15-21)