KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha Police announced Friday that they’ve made an arrest in connection with the axe attack from Thursday.

As Kenosha Police canvassed the area around the 5900 block of 35th Ave they spotted a man acting suspiciously. Police say he tried to flee but was captured near 39th Ave and 53rd St.

The unnamed man will be charged with 1st degree reckless injury, obstructing, and resisting arrest.

More charges may be filed next week. He’s being held in the Kenosha County Jail.