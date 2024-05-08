Arrests Made in Beach Park Armed Robbery Case

Bryan Campos of Waukegan. Lake Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Submitted Photo.

Beach Park, IL (WLIP)–Sheriff’s detectives have successfully apprehended two suspects connected to the armed robbery in Beach Park on April 20th.

Following leads, detectives identified 26 year old Bryan Campos of Waukegan as a suspect.

On April 21, a search warrant was issued for Campos’ residence, where detectives reportedly recovered clothing worn during the robbery.

An arrest warrant for aggravated robbery was obtained for Campos, who was subsequently arrested by Waukegan Police on Sunday, allegedly while in possession of a firearm.

Detectives also implicated 21 year old Caden Hernandez as the getaway driver.

Hernandez was arrested last month and charged with aiding a fugitive.

This week the charges against Campos were upgraded to armed robbery, leading to his detention in Lake County Jail pending further proceedings.

Hernandez was granted pretrial release and is set to appear in court Thursday.