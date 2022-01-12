Autopsy Results Released in North Chicago Child’s Murder, Mother Charged in Case Remains Hospitalized

(North Chicago, IL) A North Chicago woman accused of murdering her 6-year-old son remains hospitalized. It’s still unclear what Jannie Perry is being treated for, after her arrest over the weekend. The 38-year-old, along with her 20 and 17-year-old sons face charges in the death of Damari Perry. The young child was reportedly killed after being subjected to a cold shower as punishment…his body was then transported to Gary, Indiana where it was found last Friday. In the wake of this killing and the similar murder of 5-year-old AJ Freund in Crystal Lake back in 2019, Fox Lake State Representative Tom Weber has called for an investigation into DCFS policies. The agency had been involved with both families, before both children were murdered.

(North Chicago, IL) A young North Chicago boy died from hypothermia according to investigators. Damari Perry was killed in late December while allegedly being exposed to a lengthy cold shower as a form of punishment…his body was then transported to Gary, Indiana where it was found on January 7th. A medical examiner says the 6-year-old’s body was found naked and wrapped in a trash bag. Outside of hypothermia, the body also showed signs of bruising and burns…and some internal organs were partially frozen. Other tests were performed on the body, but the results aren’t expected back for several weeks. Perry’s mother Jannie, and two siblings, have been charged with the boy’s murder.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-12-22)