Autopsy Scheduled in Fatal Lake County Crash

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-12-21)

(Long Grove, IL) An autopsy is expected today on a man who died in a traffic crash last week in the Long Grove area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the 28-year-old Buffalo Grove man was involved in a crash between his car and a tree late Friday afternoon along Route 53 just southwest of Robert Parker Coffin Road. Officials believe the man failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to leave the roadway and hit the tree. Other circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation…and no other injuries were reported.