Beach Park Man Dies in Officer Involved Shooting

(Beach Park, IL) A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Beach Park.

The unidentified 24-year-old was shot by two members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team on Tuesday afternoon, when he reportedly exited a vehicle and began firing a pistol at the deputies.

Members of the warrants team and US Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on the man, which stemmed from a 2018 murder of an 18-year-old in Zion.

Lake County Sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Covelli says officials attempted live saving measures on the suspect before he died at Vista East in Waukegan.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.