Bicyclist Injured in Crash Involving Semi

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 53 year old Grayslake woman was seriously injured after a crash involving a semi and a bicycle.

It happened just after 10 AM Thursday in the 15200 block of Highway K.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s department reports that the semi was eastbound on Highway K when the bicyclist also headed eastbound suddenly made a left turn into the truck’s path.

The truck struck the bicycle, injuring the woman.

She was taken to the hospital and then transferred to a Milwaukee hospital by Flight For Life. She remains in critical condition.

The semi driver was cited for operating a commercial vehicle without a license.

The crash remains under investigation.