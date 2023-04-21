Bicyclist Injured in Crash Involving Semi
April 21, 2023 10:10AM CDT
Pete Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 53 year old Grayslake woman was seriously injured after a crash involving a semi and a bicycle.
It happened just after 10 AM Thursday in the 15200 block of Highway K.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s department reports that the semi was eastbound on Highway K when the bicyclist also headed eastbound suddenly made a left turn into the truck’s path.
The truck struck the bicycle, injuring the woman.
She was taken to the hospital and then transferred to a Milwaukee hospital by Flight For Life. She remains in critical condition.
The semi driver was cited for operating a commercial vehicle without a license.
The crash remains under investigation.