Bond, Court Dates Set for Teen in Shooting of Gurnee Woman

(Waukegan, IL) Bond has been set at 750-thousand-dollars for a teen accused of shooting and killing a woman in Gurnee.

A judge set the bond for Isaiah Cole on Monday, after the death of 21-year-old Ameyah Brewton early Sunday morning.

The pair were said to be in a domestic partnership, and the incident was described as “accidental,” but few other details have been released.

Cole is facing several felony charges in the case including involuntary manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm, and several drug counts.

The 19-year-old is due in court for a hearing on Friday.